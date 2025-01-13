Alexa Vasko Returning to Ottawa Charge Lineup

January 13, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







Ottawa, ON -  The Ottawa Charge announced today the return of forward Alexa Vasko ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Toronto Sceptres at TD Place.

Vasko has been activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) following an upper body injury sustained on Dec. 6 against Montréal. The St. Catharines, ON native has appeared in three games for the Charge, tallying one assist on the team's first goal of the season scored at TD Place on Dec. 3 against Toronto.

In a corresponding roster move, the Charge have released forward Taylor House from her full Standard Player Agreement (SPA) and signed her back to a Reserve Player contract. House appeared in four games during Vasko's absence from the lineup.

