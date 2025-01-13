Poulin, Schroeder, Morin Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Shark Beauty Canada

January 13, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Montréal Victoire forward Marie-Philip Poulin, New York Sirens goaltender Corinne Schroeder and Boston Fleet defender Sidney Morin have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) '3 Stars of the Week' presented by Shark Beauty Canada following games from Jan. 6-12.

FIRST STAR - MARIE-PHILIP POULIN, F, MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

Montréal's captain took over the top spot in the PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' presented by Shark Beauty Canada standings with a three-point week as the Victoire split a pair of 4-2 decisions on the PWHL Takeover Tour© of the West Coast. On Wednesday, before a sold-out crowd of 19,038 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena, Poulin had two goals - including the game-winner - on three shots in the Victoire's victory over the Toronto Sceptres. On Sunday, Poulin added an assist - her first power play point of the season - on Jennifer Gardiner's second-period goal, helping lift the Victoire into a temporary 2-2 tie at Denver's Ball Arena before a record-setting crowd of 14,018 - the largest ever for a professional women's hockey game in the United States. With the Victoire having helped attract 12,608 to Seatle's Climate Pledge Arena for the first game of the Takeover Tour, Montréal played before an aggregate of 45,664 in the Tour's first three stops. With 4-2- 6 in nine games, Poulin leads the Victoire in scoring.

SECOND STAR - CORINNE SCHROEDER, G, NEW YORK SIRENS

At Prudential Center Sunday, Schroeder stopped 28 Toronto shots to collect her second consecutive shutout and help the Sirens squelch the Sceptres, 1-0 in overtime. Schroeder, the first PWHL goaltender ever to post consecutive regular season shutouts and author of the only two shutouts in the league this season, also turned 26 saves into a 5-0 conquest of the Frost at Minnesota on January 4. She has stopped 64 consecutive shots since Ottawa's Kateřina Mrázová scored at 6:53 of the second period in a 3-1 Charge victory December 29 and has mounted a shutout streak of 156 minutes, 44 seconds. The 24-year-old Schroeder also has helped the Sirens withstand nine consecutive opposition power-play opportunities and pull into a tie for third in the PWHL standings. Her 1.86 goals-against average leads the PWHL, and with a 5-2-0 record, Schroeder is tied for the league lead in victories with Minnesota's Maddie Rooney. Her .935 save percentage shares the league's top spot with Ottawa's Emerance Maschmeyer.

THIRD STAR - SIDNEY MORIN, D, BOSTON FLEET

Morin scored at 1:45 of overtime in Ottawa Saturday, sending the Fleet home from a six-game road trip on a winning note. Boston's Hannah Brandt carried the puck to the goal line at the right of Ottawa goalie Gwyneth Philips, and the Fleet's Shay Maloney drove to the front of the net - attracting two Ottawa defenders and clearing the slot for Morin's 35-foot wrist shot (her fifth shot of the game) inside the post to Philips' left. The goal was the second of the game for Morin, who scored only once in 24 games during the PWHL's Inaugural Season. The tally was somewhat more conventional than the defender's first goal: At 15:55 of the opening period, Morin had charged into the goal crease, gained position on Charge defender Zoe Boyd to sweep the puck in from three feet out. With 2-1- 3 for the season, the 29-year-old Morin is within a point of matching her 1-3- 4 total from 2024 with the Fleet, who split a pair of 2-1 overtime decisions for the week and who do not play again until Jan. 22.

The '3 Stars of the Week Presented by Shark Beauty Canada' are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs, encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL '3 Stars of the Week Presented by Shark Beauty Canada' Standings:

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 60 Points

Alex Carpenter (NY) = 40 Points

Abby Boreen (MTL) = 30 Points

Sarah Fillier (NY) = 30 Points

Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) = 30 Points

Susanna Tapani (BOS) = 30 Points

Claire Thompson (MIN) = 30 Points

Michela Cava (MIN) = 20 Points

Megan Keller (BOS) = 20 Points

Kateřina Mrázová (OTT) = 20 points

Corinne Schroeder (NY) = 20 Points

Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) = 10 Points

Hilary Knight (BOS) = 10 Points

Sidney Morin (BOS) = 10 points

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.