Alex Pham Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

July 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







Bowie, M.D. - Right-handed pitcher Alex Pham of the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for July 9-14, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

Pham faced just two batters over the minimum to work six scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts on Thursday, July 11 against Altoona.

After giving up a one-out single in the first inning, Pham retired 17 of the final 18 batters faced. At one point, he set down 14 hitters in a row.

It's the second time this season that Pham has gone six scoreless innings in a start. He pitched six shutout innings at Harrisburg on June 11 and struck out six while allowing just two hits.

The 24-year-old was drafted by the Orioles in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of San Francisco. The Union City, Ca. native is in his second season with the Baysox after being promoted to Bowie last June. The Orioles No. 23 prospect was named Bowie's Opening Day starter this season and his 96 strikeouts is the fourth-most in the Eastern League and eighth-most in all of Double-A.

Pham is the first Baysox pitcher to be named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week this season and the first to be named since Cade Povich last year on June 12.

