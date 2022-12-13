Albrecht Named Player Of The Week

The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today that Austin Albrecht of the Vermilion County Bobcats has been named the the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week for December 5-December 11th.

Albrecht in his first game with the Bobcats registered a point in all four goals scored in the win against Evansville on Saturday night. He just joined the team on Friday afternoon, and skated with the team for the first time against the Thunderbolts.

He got his first assist with his new team when he fed a beautiful pass to Gianni Vitali in the first period on the power play. He then scored his 2nd goal of the season and first with Vermilion County when he forced the puck underneath the pads of opposing goalie after an initial shot by Justin Portillo at 15:59 of the second period. In the third period, he assisted on the Bobcat's second power play goal of the night. He then would complete his 4 point night with a tip in goal, his second of the night and third of the season, to give the Bobcats a 4-1 lead late in the third.

This is the first time in franchise history that someone has been honored with the accomplishment.

The Bobcats have three games in three days this week. Friday and Saturday night, the Bobcats host Knoxville. Both games will begin at 7:00 PM. On Sunday, the Peoria Rivermen travel to take on the Bobcats for the final home game of 2022. Puck drop is at 4 PM, and Santa Claus will be at the game to take pictures with the kids. There will also be a post-game skate with the team afterwards.

