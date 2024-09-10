Albany FireWolves Acquire Eric Fannell from Halifax Thunderbirds

September 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have acquired forward Eric Fannell from the Halifax Thunderbirds in exchange for Panther City Lacrosse Club's First Round Pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and Albany's Fourth Round Pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, pending league approval.

During Fannell's five NLL seasons with the Rochester Knighthawks and Halifax Thunderbirds, he accumulated a combined 76 goals and 79 assists for 155 points in the regular season and playoffs. Before the NLL, Fannell played for the St. Catherines Athletics in the Ontario Jr. A league and was an Honorable Mention All-American at Ohio State University where he helped lead the Buckeyes to the 2017 NCAA Division 1 Finals. Ã¯Â»Â¿The St. Catherines, ON native was named to the NLL All-Rookie Team in 2018 and was a key contributor for the Thunderbirds offense in his three seasons with the team. Fannell missed the 2023-24 NLL season due to injury.

