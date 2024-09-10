NLL Draft Presented by Castore to be Held Sunday, September 15 at 5 p.m. MT

September 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







PHILADELPHIA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced details surrounding this Sunday's 2024 NLL Draft presented by Castore. The virtual draft will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the first round available live for free on the NLL's YouTube and Facebook channels.

Hosted by Teddy Jenner and Pat Gregoire, the 2024 NLL Draft presented by Castore will begin with NLL Commissioner Brett Frood announcing all first-round selections on the live stream broadcast from the League's studio at DOME Productions in Toronto. Several top prospects and NLL general managers are expected to participate in the live show that will conclude with the final selection of the first round.

NLL.com and the League's social media channels will publish results of all rounds of the draft as they occur.

2024 Entry Draft Order (Round 1)

Philadelphia (from Colorado via Ottawa)

Toronto (from Las Vegas)

Georgia (from Philadelphia via Rochester)

Vancouver

Calgary

Sakatchewan

Buffalo (from Ottawa)

Buffalo (from Rochester)

Georgia (from Panther City)

Halifax

Georgia

San Diego

Toronto

San Diego (from Albany via Las Vegas via Calgary)

Buffalo

Saskatchewan (compensatory selection)

