Buffalo Acquires Whitty from Rochester

September 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has acquired transition player Thomas Whitty from the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for forward Brandon Robinson.

Whitty (6'1", 185 lbs., 1/23/1999) recorded five assists, 81 loose-ball recoveries and 14 blocks in 16 games for the Knighthawks in 2023-24. In his career with Rochester, Whitty has 13 points (1+12) and 217 loose-ball recoveries in 44 games.

The St. Catharines, Ontario native was drafted by the Knighthawks in the second round (35th overall) of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft.

