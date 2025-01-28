A'ja Wilson Named 2024 USA Basketball 5x5 Female Athlete of the Year

January 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time WNBA Champion and three-time WNBA M'VP, A'ja Wilson today added yet another trophy to her case: 2024 USA Basketball 5x5 Female Athlete of the Year after leading the U.S. Olympic Basketball Team to gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In earning her third such honor, Wilson joins a short list of athletes who have earned the USA Basketball award at least three times, including Teresa Edwards, Lisa Leslie, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi. She first earned it following M'VP performances at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Cup and the 2022 FIBA World Cup.

In France, Wilson averaged team-highs of 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, both of which rank second in the USA's all-time Olympic record books. She also led the U.S. in blocks (2.7) and steals (1.5) per game to join Cheryl Miller (1984) as the only two players in USA history to lead the Americans in four major statistical categories at an Olympic Games.

Further, the third-leading scorer overall in the Games, Wilson posted 21 points and 13 rebounds in the USA's 67-66 golden victory over host France.

In 2024, her seventh WNBA season, Wilson was named the league's M'VP for the third time, joining Lauren Jackson, Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes as the only players to win the award on three occasions.

Wilson averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.58 blocked shots and 1.79 steals in 34.4 minutes in 38 games. She ranked first in the WNBA in both points and blocks, second in rebounds, fifth in steals and fourth in minutes, setting career highs in all five per-game categories. Wilson also finished seventh in the league in field goal percentage (.518) and 17th in free throw percentage (.844).

The 6-4 Wilson broke the WNBA single-season record for scoring average, which had been set by Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi in 2006 (25.3 ppg). Wilson also set single-season records with 1,021 total points and 451 total rebounds. She is the first player to lead the WNBA in total points, rebounds and blocks (98) in a season.

In the 2024 regular season, Wilson was named the Kia WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month four times (May, June, July and September) and the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week six times (Weeks 3, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 12). A six-time WNBA All-Star, Wilson played for the USA National Team in the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game before leading the United States to gold.

