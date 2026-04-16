UFL Birmingham Stallions

AJ McCARRON: ONE-ON-ONE WITH THE BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS HEAD COACH

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video


Jeannine Edwards sits down with Birmingham Stallions Head Coach AJ McCarron. Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners. #UFL

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United Football League Stories from April 15, 2026


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