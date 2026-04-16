AJ McCARRON: ONE-ON-ONE WITH THE BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS HEAD COACH

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video







Jeannine Edwards sits down with Birmingham Stallions Head Coach AJ McCarron. Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners. #UFL







United Football League Stories from April 15, 2026

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