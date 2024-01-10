Aholelei & Reisdorph Led Islanders in 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Primrose Aholelei and Chance Reisdorph will be recognized next Thursday, January 18 at the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, presented by Whataburger and hosted inside the Henry Garrett Ballroom of the American Bank Center.

Aholelei earned both Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors in her first season on the Island. A transfer from Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana, the junior right-hander led the conference in innings pitched (203), strikeouts (186), and wins (19) while placing second in ERA (1.83) and fourth in opponent batting average (.228).

Named to the National Fast Pitch Coaches Association All-Region team, Aholelei completed 26 games among her 31 starts and recorded all six TAMUCC shutouts.

Aholelei was a two-time SLC Pitcher of the Week and struck out at least 10 batters on five occasions. The Honolulu native breezed a career-best 11 batters in tournament play against No. 1 McNeese, helping lead the Islanders to their first winning campaign since 2011.

Reisdorph played in 50 of the Islanders' 54 games as a sophomore catcher last season, batting .285 with 28 runs scored, 12 extra-base hits, and 29 RBIs. He also worked 13 walks and was plunked five time for a .349 on-base percentage.

Behind the plate, Reisdorph caught 14 of 36 baserunners attempting to steal for an exceptional 39-percent success rate. He committed only six passed balls in 398 total chances while aiding the cause of four double plays.

Reisdorph, a product of Canyon High School in New Braunfels, appeared in 12 games as a freshman for the 2022 Islanders. He reached base twice in an April exhibition game vs. the Hooks at Whataburger Field.

Headlined by Astros TV reporter Julia Morales, the 18th edition of the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet is Thursday, January 18 at the American Bank Center's Henry Garrett Ballroom.

Phone 361-561-HOOK (4665) to purchase reserved seats. Doors open at 6 PM with the program beginning at 7.

In addition to recognizing 60 Coastal Bend high school student-athletes (2024 Softball Preseason All-Stars | 2024 Baseball Preseason All-Stars) the Hooks will present awards to the area's top prep softball and baseball coaches, mustered from Calallen, Santa Gertrudis Academy, Sinton, and London.

