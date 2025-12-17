AFC Toronto Confirms Roster Updates for 2026 Season

Published on December 17, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto today announced a series of key roster decisions ahead of the 2026 Northern Super League season.

Roster Updates

#21 - Sierra Cota-Yarde | Goalkeeper, Toronto, ON - Contract Extension through 2027

#70 - Danielle Krzyzaniak | Goalkeeper, Caledon, ON - Contract Extension through 2026

#6 - Kaela Hansen | Defender, Burnaby, BC - 2026 Club Option exercised

#19 - Ashley Cathro | Defender, Victoria, BC - 2026 Club Option exercised

#2 - April Lantaigne | Midfielder, Whitby, ON - 2026 Club Option exercised

#4 - Nikayla Small | Midfielder, Pickering, ON - Contract Extension through 2027

#16 - Sarah Stratigakis | Midfielder, Toronto, ON - Contract Extension through 2027

#22 - Cloey Uddenberg | Midfielder, Richmond Hill, ON - 2026 Club Option exercised

#11 - Kaylee Hunter | Forward, Calgary, AB - Contract Extension through 2027 + 2028 Club Option

"We're really pleased to have this group of players returning after such a successful inaugural year," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto's Sporting Director. "Each of them made meaningful contributions to our first season, and we're excited to see how they continue to grow and push our standards forward in 2026, and beyond. Their commitment to the club and their performances this past year give us a strong foundation as we prepare for next season."

The club remains in discussions with Kaila Novak and Victoria Pickett for the 2026 season. Further roster updates will be shared as AFC Toronto continues building its 2026 squad.

AFC Toronto's Current Roster

Following these transactions, AFC Toronto currently has the below players under contract for the 2026 season.

Goalkeepers

#1 - Sofia Manner | Finland

#21 - Sierra Cota-Yarde | Toronto, ON

#70 - Danielle Krzyzaniak | Caledon, ON

Defenders

#5 - Croix Soto | USA

#14 - Sarah Rollins | Toronto, ON

#19 - Ashley Cathro | Victoria, BC

#6 - Kaela Hansen | Burnaby, BC

Midfielders

#2 - April Lantaigne | Whitby, ON

#4 - Nikayla Small | Pickering, ON

#8 - Emma Regan | Burnaby, BC

#12 - Zoe Burns | Canada

#16 - Sarah Stratigakis | Toronto, ON

#17 - Nyota Katembo | Montreal, QC

#22 - Cloey Uddenberg | Richmond Hill, ON

#31 - Colby Barnett | USA

Forwards

#11 - Kaylee Hunter | Calgary, AB

#23 - Esther Okoronkwo | Nigeria

#77 - Lauren Rowe | Conception Bay South, NL







