Admirals Bring Back Alex Rodriguez for Third Season

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced today they have officially re-signed forward, Alex Rodriguez, for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The signing will mark Rodriguez's third season in Norfolk.

The 24-year old Miami, FL product began his professional career with the Admirals at the end of the 2018-19 season. In just 11 games, Rodriguez posted 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists). Last season was breakout season for Rodriguez, in which he was second on the team with 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists).

Before signing with the Admirals, Rodriguez made a big name for himself at the collegiate level with Augsburg University (NCAA III - MIAC). He transferred to Augsburg from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2017 and scored 19 points in 28 games. In his final season, Rodriguez ran roughshod over the entire MIAC with 40 points in 26 games, which sat atop the conference and finished 11th in the NCAA-III. To cap it off, his team took home the MIAC championship and was named a First Team All-American.

Rodriguez played his high school hockey at Shattuck St. Mary's Prep in Minnesota. He played on the same team with current Arizona Coyotes forward, Clayton Keller, in 2013-14. Shattuck has been a stopping ground for some of the most notable hockey players in the world, such as Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Jonathan Toews, Zach Parise and many more.

