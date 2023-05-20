Adam Scheel Picks Up Second Consecutive Shutout As Steelheads Take Game One Of Western Conference Finals 3-0

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Toledo Walleye 3-0 on Saturday night backstopped by a 29 save shutout from Adam Scheel taking a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals in front of a crowd of 4,883 at the Idaho Central Arena. Game Two is Sunday in Boise at 4:10 p.m. Click HERE for tickets.

Adam Scheel has stopped all 66 shots that he has faced in the last two games while Jade Miller, Ty Pelton-Byce (PP), and Willie Knierim (EN) all scored for Idaho. Matt Register tallied two assists on the blueline while Patrick Kudla, Owen Headrick, and Colton Kehler registered each recorded an assist.

After a scoreless first period Idaho began the second period on the penalty kill which they were able to kill off. At 4:11 of the second period Matt Register fed Jade Miller (2nd) in the right circle where Miller fired a wrist shot far side on Sebastian Cossa giving the Steelheads a 1-0 lead.

At 7:38 of the third period Andrew Sturtz received a five-minute major for boarding and a ten-minute game misconduct from a hit on Zane Franklin. From the top of the point Owen Headrick fed Patrick Kudla at the left circle. From there Kudla slid the puck to Ty Pelton-Byce (5th) where he snapped a shot upstairs on Cossa making it 2-0 at 11:30 of the frame.

With Cossa on the bench for an extra attacker late in regulation Matt Register fed Willie Knierim (4th) out through center where he buried on the empty net with 50 seconds to play handing Idaho a 3-0 victory.

Adam Scheel made 29 saves for the shutout while Sebastian Cossa turned aside 30 of 32 shots.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Adam Scheel (IDH)

2) Jade Miller (IDH)

3) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-4 on the power-play while Toledo was 0-for-2.

- Idaho outshot Toledo 33-29.

- Zach Walker (DNP), Jack Becker (DNP), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not play for Idaho.

- Idaho has scored a power-play goal in five straight games (10-for-29, 34.5%).

- Adam Scheel has made 94 saves on 97 shots in his last three games.

- Matt Register has eight assists in his last three games.

- Owen Headrick has points in five straight games (1-4-5).

- Patrick Kudla has points in six straight games (0-6-6).

- Jade Miller has goals in back-to-back games.

