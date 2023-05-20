Growlers Drop Game Two 5-4 in 2OT
May 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Florida Everblades on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.
Newfoundland went into the third period leading 3-1 but a strong push from Florida forced overtime where John McCarron struck 6:08 into double overtime to secure a comeback Everblades win and a 2-0 series lead.
Game Three is on Monday night at 9:00pm in Estero.
Three Stars:
1. FLA - J. McCarron
2. FLA - O. Chau
3. NFL - Z. Solow
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 20, 2023
- McCarron Wins It in Double OT & Blades Go Up 2-0 - Florida Everblades
- Growlers Drop Game Two 5-4 in 2OT - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.