Growlers Drop Game Two 5-4 in 2OT

The Newfoundland Growlers dropped Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Florida Everblades on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

Newfoundland went into the third period leading 3-1 but a strong push from Florida forced overtime where John McCarron struck 6:08 into double overtime to secure a comeback Everblades win and a 2-0 series lead.

Game Three is on Monday night at 9:00pm in Estero.

Three Stars:

1. FLA - J. McCarron

2. FLA - O. Chau

3. NFL - Z. Solow

