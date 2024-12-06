Adam Poitras' 1st Career Goal!
December 6, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video
2023 2nd overall pick Adam Poitras scores his first career goal for the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.
