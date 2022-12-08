Aces' Velazquez Named MiLB Manager of the Year by Baseball America

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces award-winning 2022 season continues as manager Gil Velazquez was named 2022 Minor League Manager of the Year by Baseball America yesterday.

This is Velazquez's third managerial award this season and the second honor from Baseball America. Earlier in the year, he was voted Best Manager Prospect in the PCL by his peers in the publication's "Best Tools in 2022." He was also dubbed Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year by Minor League Baseball.

"It's a well-deserved honor for Gil," said D-backs' Director of Player Development, Josh Barfield. "He did a tremendous job this season leading the group to a Pacific Coast League title. We saw so many players come through Reno this year and improve, which is a testament to all the hard work that Gil and the rest of the staff put in."

The 43-year-old manager led the Reno Aces to the franchise's second Pacific Coast League championship with a 6-2 victory over El Paso in the title game. Under his leadership, Reno produced a league-leading 85-63 record and earned the team's fifth divisional crown while juggling a roster of 77 players. Of those 77 players, the Aces featured 14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks Top 30 Prospects by MLB Pipeline entering the season.

