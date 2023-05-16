Aces Total 17 Hits, Rock River Cats in Series Opener

Reno, NV - Six different Reno Aces (24-16) tallied multiple hits in a 13-5 win over the Sacramento River Cats (20-20) Tuesday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

Phillip Evans, P.J. Higgins, Dominic Canzone, Tristin English, Diego Castillo, and Dominic Miroglio all smacked two hits or more in the offensive onslaught. The Aces drew ten walks and were hit by two pitches.

Slade Cecconi was marvelous in his start, pitching five scoreless innings. Cecconi allowed only one hit and struck out seven for the third straight start.

Reno went 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position, consistently clogging the bases and taking advantage of free passes. Miroglio drove in four while English and McCarthy knocked in two each.

The Aces continue their series with the River Cats Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. PT. It's a marquee prospect matchup on the mound with Drey Jameson facing off against Kyle Harrison.

Aces Notables:

- P.J. Higgins: 4-for-4, 2B, RBI

- Phillip Evans: 3-for-5, 2B

- Dominic Miroglio: 2-for-4, 4 RBI

- Slade Cecconi: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 7 K

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-3, RBI

- Tristin English: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI

- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-5, RBI

Reno will resume its six-game series with the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

