Aces to Make Toy Donations to Seven Charities Ahead of Holiday Season

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces, in partnership with JAKKS Pacific, will make toy donations to seven different local charities ahead of the holiday season. Washoe County Toys for Tots, Lithia Hyundai, Ashlee's Toy Closet, Reno Rodeo Foundation, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Tahoe Truckee Toys for Tots and Washoe County Sheriff will all receive toys for wider distribution in the Northern Nevada area and beyond.

"We are thrilled to be the recipient of such a generous gift from our friends at JAKKS Pacific.," Aces president Eric Edelstein said. "Their generosity will again be felt through the Northern Nevada community and we are proud to make the holidays brighter for those less fortunate."

JAKKS Pacific Co-Founder and CEO Stephen Berman and Aces owner Herb Simon have been longtime friends, partnering for over a decade to make toy donations. The partnership has led to thousands of toys being donated to various charities in both Nevada and Central Indiana.

The first donation is tomorrow, November 30, benefitting Washoe County Toys for Tots. Lithia Hyundai and the Washoe County Sheriff will both be on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Ashlee's Toy Closet will be Saturday, Dec. 4. Monday, Dec. 13 will see toys donated to the Reno Rodeo Foundation, and the donations will conclude on December 17 with Greater Nevada Credit Union.

