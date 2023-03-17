Aces Offer $7 Tickets for Fans to "Save Green" on St. Patrick's Day
March 17, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
WHAT: $7 tickets in Infield Reserve for Opening Day and all April home games, limited to ten (10) tickets per transaction by using promo code "GREEN."
WHEN: Friday, March 17th, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 11:59 PM PST.
WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003
The Aces' Opening Day is on March 31st, as they host their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, at 2:05 p.m. PT. Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans, are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.
