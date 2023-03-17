Aces Offer $7 Tickets for Fans to "Save Green" on St. Patrick's Day

WHAT: $7 tickets in Infield Reserve for Opening Day and all April home games, limited to ten (10) tickets per transaction by using promo code "GREEN."

WHEN: Friday, March 17th, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 11:59 PM PST.

WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003

The Aces' Opening Day is on March 31st, as they host their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, at 2:05 p.m. PT. Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans, are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

