Aces Notes

June 17, 2021







Flying Out of Orbit:

Reno took the series against the Las Vegas Aviators behind explosive offensive performances. Blake Lalli's squad registered at least 15 tallies and 19 hits in three straight games during the road series.

The Aces and the Aviators set a Triple-A West record with its combined 37 runs scored as Reno erased a six-run deficit to stun Las Vegas, 21-16, on June 14.

In two back-to-back games, all nine batters for Reno registered at least one hit while six recorded two or more.

Josh VanMeter reached base safely in all seven plate appearances on June 14, going 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs while matching the franchise record for walks in a game with four. The 26-year-old lead all Aces with 10 RBIs during the six-game series.

Matt Lipka matched the club's highest hit total in a game, putting forth a 5-for-6 performance with three runs scored and a trio of RBIs. The Aces' outfielder racked up a team-high 14 hits in Summerlin.

Scouting Albuquerque:

The Albuquerque Isotopes come into the series against Reno with a 12-24 record this season.

The Isotopes currently rank last in the Triple-A West in team batting average (.232) and runs scored (153) in 36 games played.

Albuquerque's pitching staff is second to last in Triple-A West with a 6.40 ERA.

Dereck Rodriguez has appeared in six games this season for the Isotopes, posting a 9.00 ERA in 18.0 innings pitched with 21 strikeouts.

Taylor Motter is batting .294 this season and has an OBP of .413. The Isotopes' third baseman has a team-leading eight home runs during the 2021 season, tying for fourth in the Triple-A West.

Wynton Bernard comes into the series with a .309 batting average in 23 games played for the Isotopes.

Late-Inning Payback

The Aces are the scariest team after the sixth frame, leading all of Triple-A with a .339 batting average, 146 hits and 28 doubles in the seventh inning or later. The team's batting average sits 75 points ahead of Oklahoma City's second-place mark of .264.

With its Minor League-leading 113 runs scored in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 24 more runs than second-place Lake Elsinore Storm with 89.

Furthermore, 10 active Aces have registered at least 10 at-bats and hold a batting average of over .300 in the seventh or later. Beer and Lipka lead the pack with 14 hits, while Bryan Holaday has knocked in a team-best 11 RBIs.

Reno holds the top spot in Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .311 batting average and 110 runs scored, while also being one of two teams (Lake Elsinore Storm) to score 100 or more runs when behind.

In the seventh inning alone, the Aces lead the Minors with a .322 batting average and 48 hits.

The Aces have crossed the plate 36 times and are hitting .360 in the ninth inning alone, the highest marks in all of professional baseball.

Shake, Rattle and Roll:

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, either tying the game or taking a commanding lead on 11 occasions this season.

Reno boasts an 8-2 record when they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs. The Aces also scored six runs in the top of the ninth to put the contest against Salt Lake well out of reach, 12-5, on May 11.

Blake Lalli's club erased its second six-run deficit of the season, rallying from an 11-run third inning to come from behind and defeat the Aviators, 21-16.

Reno trailed by three runs early on June 10 against Las Vegas before tying the game and winning, 7-5.

During the team's 12-game homestand on May 27-June 8, Reno rallied to three walk-off wins off the bats of Drew Ellis, Bryan Holaday and Matt Lipka.

Show Up and Show Off:

The Aces' bats have been stellar to start the 2021 campaign, serving as the only team in professional baseball with a team batting average of over .300 with a .305 mark at the dish. The team's average at the dish sits 21 points ahead of second-place Sacramento (.284).

Ten active players have recorded at least 20 base knocks, and seven have also registered 10 or more extra-base hits.

Beer leads the team with 36 hits while his 14 doubles rank second in Triple-A West. The Aces' first baseman has racked up 18 extra-base hits in 2021, holding a tie for fifth place in the league.

Jamie Ritchie leads all of Triple-A with his .407 batting average and .538 on-base percentage.

