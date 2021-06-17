Series Preview: Bees Set to Face off against River Cats

The 15-20 Salt Lake Bees are heading to the golden state to face off against the 14-21 Sacramento River Cats for a six-game series after finishing a home series against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Salt Lake split the six-game series with Albuquerque but showed great play on offense and defense while outscoring the Isotopes 40-37.

Jo Adell continues to raise the bar for home runs, extra base hits and RBIs this season. Adell hit his 16th bomb of the season, knocked in his 35th RBI and reached base for his 26th extra-base hit against Albuquerque. Adell now has the most home runs, RBIs and extra-base hits in Triple-A West. Adell did damage to Albuquerque pitching all series hitting 9-24 (.375) with a double, two triples, a home run and six RBIs. His best performance came on Tuesday going 2-4 crushing a double, a home run and bringing three Bees runners around to score.

Luis Rengifo also had an outstanding series against the Isotopes. Rengifo collected three multi-hit games in his five appearances and had nine hits on 22 at-bats (.409). Rengifo also showed off his slugging percentage hitting a double, three home runs and racked up seven RBIs. Rengifo led Sunday and Monday's game off with a dinger going 5-9 with three home runs, a double, six RBIs and accounted for 3 runs scored over those two games.

Middle infielder Michael Stefanic had a standout series at the plate against the Isotopes. Stefanic went 6-for-18 (.333) with a double, two home runs and six RBIs while reaching base safely eight times. On Monday Stefanic was belting the ball all over the park tallying three hits on four at-bats with a double, a home run, accounting for 2 runs scored and drove in three runners.

On Thursday Jake Faria had a dominant performance on the mound and was sitting Albuquerque batters down one after another. Faria pitched 6.1 innings and gave up two runs on two hits while striking out a season high 10 batters to earn his third win of the season. The Bees won Thursday's game 7-4. Faria has 46 strikeouts this year giving him the second most K's in Triple-A.

Jake Patricka picked up his first win of the season on Saturday. Felix Pena started the game for the Bees and pitched three innings giving up three runs on three hits. Patricka came in after Pena and allowed four hits and walked two batters but didn't give up a run. The Bees won Saturday's game 11-4.

Austin Warren picked up his second win of the season on Monday. Thomas Pannone started the game and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Warren came in and didn't allow a hit or run through 2.1 innings pitched with two strikeouts. The Bees won Monday's game 5-4.

The Sacramento River Cats are coming off a six-game scheduled road series against the Tacoma Rainiers, but only played five games because the fourth game of the series was postponed. Tacoma outscored Sacramento 33-30 on the series and the River Cats are heading into the Salt Lake series on a four-game losing streak as the last place team in Triple-A West West division.

On Thursday the River Cats scored a season high 15 runs against the Rainiers. Sacramento's left fielder Braden Bishop went four for six with a double, a triple, accounted for three runs and had two RBIs.

Second basemen Brain Krizan had an amazing series against Tacoma hitting 8-for-20 (.400) with a double, a home run, accounted for five runs and three RBIs.

The first game of the series between the Salt Lake Bees and the Sacramento River Cats is Thursday, June 16 @ 8:05 MDT at Sutter Health Park. Tune in to The Zone Sports Network to hear the voice of the Bees Steve Klauke broadcast the series on the road.

