Aces Manager Blake Lalli Will Celebrate Northern Nevadans Impacted by Organ Donation at the Rose Parade® New Year's Day

December 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will ring in 2025 on the national stage. Manager Blake Lalli and his girlfriend Aleah Hartung have been selected by Donor Network West to participate in the 136th Rose Parade®, which will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2025, in Pasadena, California.

The announcement and celebration were made during an event at Greater Nevada Field on Monday, in front of family and community members, as well as Donor Network West and Reno Aces representatives.

"We are humbled and deeply honored to be invited by Donor Network West to participate in the Rose Bowl Parade," said Hartung. "This opportunity means so much to Blake and me, as it allows us to share our story and inspire hope about the life-changing impact of organ donation. We are forever grateful for the gift of life it has brought into our lives and are committed to spreading awareness about this vital cause."

In 2023, Aleah's kidney function rapidly declined, and she needed a second kidney transplant. Lalli tested as a perfect match, and they underwent successful kidney donation and transplantation surgeries on March 5, 2024.

"Organ donation is a profound act of kindness that has the power to save and transform lives," said Lalli. "By sharing our story, we hope to inspire meaningful conversations and encourage others to consider this life-saving opportunity. Together, we can make a lasting impact and give the gift of hope to those in need."

Blake will walk beside Aleah, who will ride the Donate Life float during the 2025 Rose Parade®.

The Reno Aces and Donor Network West invites northern Nevadans to tune into any of the Rose Parade's broadcasters to enjoy the parade beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Those interested in learning more about organ, eye, and tissue donation or who want to join the registry can visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

Donor Network West has sponsored the Donate Life Rose Parade® floats for over 16 years to bring awareness to the impact of organ, eye, and tissue donation. The parade airs nationally to an audience of more than 50 million viewers and attracts more than 700,000 in-person spectators annually.

Titled "Let Your Life Soar," the Donate Life float will feature organ donors represented by floragraphs and individuals from across the U.S. who are transplant recipients and living donors. The float will feature colorful Koi Nobori (Flying Fish Flags) or windsocks shaped like fish flying overhead. In Japan, koi fish represent strength, courage, and health. These same attributes define not only those who chose to give the gift of life but also their families and recipients.

Pacific Coast League Stories from December 9, 2024

