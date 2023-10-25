Aces Fans Can Enter for a 2024 Spring Training Trip to See National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks
October 25, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Following Tuesday night's game-seven victory in the National League Championship Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to play in their franchise's second World Series. Throughout the playoffs, Arizona has featured a roster where over 80% of the players have played in the Biggest Little City.
The Reno Aces are excited to announce an online contest where one lucky fan will win a trip to Arizona to see the future Aces and D-backs play during the 2024 Spring Training.
WHAT: 2024 Spring Training Trip Contest for all Reno Aces Fans.
WHEN: The online contest is active now and will run through November 23, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PST.
DETAILS: The Reno Aces 2024 Spring Training contest winner will be provided with:
Three-day, two-night stay for two people to the 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training, hotel included.
Free flights for two (2) people from/to Reno-Taho International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor.
Tickets for two (2) fans to D-backs Spring Training games at Salt River Fields.
Entry: No purchase necessary; fans can enter to win the 2024 D-backs Spring Training Contest at Renoaces.com.
Season Memberships for the 2024 Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks, campaign are now available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
