Aces Fans Can Enter for a 2024 Spring Training Trip to See National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks

October 25, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Following Tuesday night's game-seven victory in the National League Championship Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to play in their franchise's second World Series. Throughout the playoffs, Arizona has featured a roster where over 80% of the players have played in the Biggest Little City.

The Reno Aces are excited to announce an online contest where one lucky fan will win a trip to Arizona to see the future Aces and D-backs play during the 2024 Spring Training.

WHAT: 2024 Spring Training Trip Contest for all Reno Aces Fans.

WHEN: The online contest is active now and will run through November 23, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

DETAILS: The Reno Aces 2024 Spring Training contest winner will be provided with:

Three-day, two-night stay for two people to the 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training, hotel included.

Free flights for two (2) people from/to Reno-Taho International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Tickets for two (2) fans to D-backs Spring Training games at Salt River Fields.

Entry: No purchase necessary; fans can enter to win the 2024 D-backs Spring Training Contest at Renoaces.com.

Season Memberships for the 2024 Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks, campaign are now available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

