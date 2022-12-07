Aces Around the Bases Disc Golf Returns February 10-11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Aces Around the Bases disc golf event presented by 121 Financial is returning to 121 Financial Ballpark from 4-10 p.m. on Friday, February 10 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, February 11.

Tee times are available for just $120 for a foursome. The nine-hole course will run through the entirety of 121 Financial Ballpark, including the concourse, seating bowl, field, Haskell Suite level and Coors Light Tiki Terrace before finishing up at home plate. All paying players will receive a free, limited edition Jumbo Shrimp disc as part of their entry fee.

Sponsor and vendor opportunities, as well as player packages, may be purchased by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or emailing the club at info@jaxshrimp.com.

Free parking for the event is available in the grass lot beyond the left field gate. Ballpark entry will be near the Coors Light Tiki Terrace, which will be open for fans wishing to watch the action, relax and eat/drink.

