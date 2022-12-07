Phillies Winter Caravan to be Held January 19

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Phillies Winter Caravan will be held on Thursday, January 19 at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem at 6:30 pm. The program will include special guests from the Philadelphia Phillies. The names of whom will be unveiled at a later date. Previous guests have included former managers Joe Girardi, Gabe Kapler, players Rhys Hoskins, Hector Neris, Roman Quinn, Dylan Cozens, and Adam Haseley.

The annual event, hosted by IronPigs Charities, will have great food, a mystery ball drawing, a photo booth, and a silent auction. FeRROUS and FeFe are scheduled to attend.

Tickets are now available online at PhilliesWinterCaravan.com. All proceeds from the event will benefit IronPigs Charities, which supports educational and recreational opportunities for Lehigh Valley youth, focusing on diversity and inclusion.

Individual tickets are available for $100, and a pair of tickets are $180. Sponsorship opportunities, featuring tickets, a program ad, digital signage, and an autographed bat, are available starting at $500. Higher level sponsorships grant guests access to a special VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. - one hour before the event begins. Learn more at PhilliesWinterCaravan.com. For other questions, please contact Matt Sommers, Manager, IronPigs Charities at msommers@ironpigsbaseball.com.

