Academy Update: October 2024 Players of the Month

November 13, 2024

Following another thrilling month of competition for the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health, its time to announce the Players of the Month for October.

To get things rolling, U-11 defender Andre Del Rio gets the nod as the Player of the Month for our youngest age brackets (U-10, U-11, U-12).

"Central defender Andre Del Rio has been performing at the highest level throughout all of the games this past month. Reliability and consistency are some of the top qualities for center backs to have and those are certainly two qualities that Andre continues to exhibit!" - Inter Miami CF Academy coaches.

Moving onto the next category (U-13, U-14), it is U-14 goalkeeper Julio Zabaleta that earns POTM honors.

"Helping his team to multiple shutouts this month, Julio is coming into his own as a leader. He is becoming a commander of the box and his team. At the U-13 level, Julio was shy and didn't control his team well from the back, most likely because of the language barrier, but now in the U-14 category, he has adjusted very well and has become a vocal leader among his peers. This is testament to his hard work and dedication to his development." - Inter Miami CF Academy coaches.

Up next, it is U-16 Academy team defender Gabriel Florentino that is selected as POTM for the next set of age groups (U-15, U-16).

"Gabriel Florentino has shown a great attitude, commitment and personal effort in each practice and competition match. His performances have improved a lot both individually, in physical and technical aspects such as explosive strength and control/passing, and collectively, in collective aspects such as interpretation of the game and occupation of space in the different phases of the game." - Inter Miami CF Academy coaches.

To wrap up this edition of the POTM, it is U-17 goalkeeper Marco Simion that earns the recognition for the eldest age groups of our Acaemy (U-17, U-19).

"Marco has been showing a high level of performance in both training sessions and games. He has continued developing leadership and confidence whilst embracing a new style of play. He is an integral part of a defensive line that has conceded just two goals thus far this season. Marco has been an outstanding example of dedication and hard work this month. His passion for the position as a goalkeeper, relentless commitment to daily improvement, and unmatched character have driven his remarkable progress." - Inter Miami CF Academy coaches.

