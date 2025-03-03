Academy Milestone: Four New Signings Join the Squad

Every young footballer's journey is different, shaped by dedication, sacrifice, and an unwavering drive to improve. For Joshua Lopez, Michael Williams, Anthony Umanzor, and Finn Raible, that path has now led them to York United FC Academy, where they take the next step in their development.

At York United FC Academy, we believe in giving young players the platform to grow, compete, and push their limits every single day. From the first-team staff to the Academy coaches, everyone is invested in their progress. Now, these four players continue their journey in an environment designed to prepare them for the next level.

A Journey Defined by Opportunity

Joshua Lopez: The Striker Who Never Stopped Scoring

From his early days at Futsal Club Toronto to his development at Glen Shields, Vaughan SC, and Toronto FC Academy, Joshua Lopez has always had an eye for goal. A three-time OPDL Charity Shield champion and Summer Games winner, he thrives under pressure and has a knack for delivering in big moments.

For the past seven months, Joshua has been training with York United's first team after signing a development contract. After showcasing his talent at the highest level, he now joins the Academy setup, where he will continue his professional development and refine his game for the future.

Michael Williams: From Vaughan SC to York United's Academy

At 15 years old, Michael Williams wasn't just watching a York United match, he was already part of the club. Having signed a development contract, he was called up as a backup goalkeeper for the first team, an experience that showed him firsthand what it takes to compete at the highest level.

His journey through North Mississauga and Vaughan SC showcased his talent and resilience, ultimately leading to his first opportunity with York United. Scouted while playing for Vaughan SC, Michael quickly proved himself, earning a place in the squad. Now, with the launch of the Academy project, he steps into a key role within the program, bringing his experience from the first team into a leadership position among his peers.

Anthony Umanzor: The Midfield Engine Who Trusted the Process

Success doesn't always happen overnight. Anthony Umanzor understands that better than most. His journey, spanning Driftwood Hispanic Soccer League, Clarkson SC, Atlético Canadians FC, Vaughan SC, and Toronto FC Academy, taught him patience, discipline, and the value of believing in himself.

With three OPDL Charity Shield titles and an OPDL Cup win at the Summer Games, his persistence has paid off. Anthony caught the attention of York United's first-team coaches and scouts during a York United scouting event last summer, earning him the opportunity to be part of the Nine Stripes Academy. Now, he's ready to take his game to new heights.

Finn Raible: Leaving Home to Chase a Dream

Some journeys require bold sacrifices. For Finn Raible, that meant leaving his home in Kelowna, BC, and relocating to Edmonton to train at BTB Soccer Academy under Coach Kondeh Mansaray. That leap of faith helped him refine his skills as a centre-back, earning recognition in FTF's Top 100 Rankings.

Finn's introduction to York United came during the FTF Top 60 Camp in Vaughan, where scouts took notice of his defensive ability and composure on the ball. Like Umanzor, he later attended a York United scouting event last spring, where he impressed the sporting staff, leading to a development contract with the first team in September 2024. With that experience under his belt, signing for the Academy is the next step in his goal of becoming a professional footballer.

Off the pitch, Finn's journey has involved major sacrifices. In December 2022, he and his family decided he needed to move to Edmonton to pursue his football dream. He left behind his father and two older brothers in Kelowna, relocating with his mother. After 16 months in Edmonton, Finn and his mother made the move to Toronto, once again leaving family behind to continue his development at York United FC.

Building the Future at York United FC Academy

Each of these players has taken a different road, but they all share one defining trait: they never stopped believing in their potential. Their journeys, filled with early-morning training sessions, long road trips, and moments of self-doubt, have led them to York United FC Academy, where they will continue to grow in an elite environment.

York United is committed to identifying and developing young Canadian talent, ensuring that the next generation has a clear pathway to professional football. As the Academy grows, so does the opportunity for young players across the country to take their game to the next level.

The journey begins April 13 at York Lions Stadium.

For more on York United FC Academy, visit York United's Official Website.

