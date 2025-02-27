Academy Makes History: L1 Cup Round One Awaits

February 27, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







Toronto, ON - A new journey begins for York United FC Academy, as the club's League1 Ontario side prepares for its first-ever competitive match on April 13 against Sudbury Cyclones in Round One of the L1 Cup at York Lions Stadium.

Rival: Sudbury Cyclones

Matchday: April 13th

Venue: York Lions Stadium

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

This match marks a significant milestone in York United FC's commitment to developing the next generation of Canadian soccer talent. Under the leadership of Technical Director and Head Coach Silviu Butnaru, the Academy is set to become a key pillar in the club's long-term vision, offering young players a professional pathway and the opportunity to thrive at a high level.

The squad for this historic campaign is currently being revealed across York United FC's official channels, as excitement builds toward the team's first-ever match.

THE ROAD TO GLORY STARTS HERE

The L1 Cup is a high-stakes, knockout competition that brings together top teams from across League1 Ontario, setting the stage for intense, do-or-die matchups. York United FC Academy will face a strong Sudbury Cyclones side, which was recently promoted from League2 Ontario to the League1 Ontario Championship for the 2025 season. With both teams eager to establish their presence in the competition, this match promises to be a thrilling battle under the lights.

With the Nine Stripes faithful behind them, York United FC Academy will take to the pitch at York Lions Stadium, ready to make their mark on a historic night.

A new team. A new challenge. A legacy waiting to be written. Be there for history. See you at York Lions Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 27, 2025

Academy Makes History: L1 Cup Round One Awaits - York United FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.