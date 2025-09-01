CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Absolute Chaos in the Final Minute in Hamilton I CFL

Published on September 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video


The OK Tire Labour Day Classic ended in dramatic fashion, as the Argonauts edged out the Tiger-Cats with a game-winning field goal.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics

Canadian Football League Stories from September 1, 2025


