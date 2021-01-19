Aaron Sutton Named Mussels Manager

FORT MYERS, Fla. â The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday that Aaron Sutton will again be the first manager of the newly rebranded Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Sutton was tabbed to lead the Mussels for the 2020 season which was shelved due to the pandemic.

This is Sutton's first stint in professional baseball. He spent 2016-2019 as head coach at Montana State University Billings, earning 2019 GNAC Coach of the Year Honors after guiding the Yellowjackets to the league's regular and postseason titles, and their first ever berth in the NCAA Division II West Region Championships.

Sutton replaces Toby Gardenhire, who led the Fort Myers Miracle to a First Half South Division Championship and a 74-59 overall record in 2019. Gardenhire was promoted to manage Triple-A St. Paul this season.

Joining Sutton on the coaching staff are hitting coach Brian Meyer, pitching coaches Peter Larson and Carlos Hernandez, athletic trainer Ben Myers, and strength and conditioning coach Chuck Bradway.

Meyer spent 2017-2019 at Butler University after a five-year stint at Tulane University.

Larson joined the Twins organization in 2019 after serving as pitching coach at Fordham University, University at Albany and Sienna College. Hernandez enters his third season in the organization. He served as a pitching coach with the GCL Twins in 2019 and pitched for the Houston Astros from 2001-04.

Myers and Bradway are each returning for their second season in Fort Myers.

