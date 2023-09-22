A Tribute to the Godfathers of Grunge Concert Cancelled
September 22, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees have announced today that the "A Tribute to the Godfathers of Grunge" concert originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1 at Heritage Financial Park has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Ticketholders will be refunded for their purchase.
