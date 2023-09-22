A Tribute to the Godfathers of Grunge Concert Cancelled

September 22, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees have announced today that the "A Tribute to the Godfathers of Grunge" concert originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1 at Heritage Financial Park has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Ticketholders will be refunded for their purchase.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.