A Statement from Billy McCreary, Executive Director

Published on July 17, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks have always believed that lasting success is built on strong leadership, a commitment to people, and a clear vision for the future.

As Executive Director, my commitment is to ensure our focus extends far beyond the next season. We are committed to building an organization that continues to positively impact the lives of those who choose to call Danbury home.

One of the accomplishments I am most proud of is the number of people who have used this organization as a stepping stone to the next level. Members of our hockey family have gone on to compete and work in NCAA Division I and Division III hockey, the ECHL, the AHL, and the National Hockey League. Those achievements reflect what this organization has always stood for: creating opportunity, developing people, and preparing them for success beyond Danbury.

My family has dedicated more than fifty years to the game of hockey. Through every level and every challenge, we have learned that adversity is met with hard work, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to doing what's right. That same standard will continue to guide our organization.

As we move forward, we are strengthening the foundation of our organization to ensure we remain focused on long term growth and development. Every decision we make is rooted in our commitment to developing not only better hockey players, but resilient, confident leaders who are prepared for success on and off the ice.

Growth requires honest evaluation, a willingness to evolve, and the courage to make difficult decisions that position an organization for long term success. While change can create uncertainty, it also creates opportunity, and we are excited about where that opportunity will lead.

Over the coming weeks, I look forward to sharing several exciting announcements as we continue strengthening our leadership team, enhancing our player development model, and investing in the future of Danbury hockey.

Thank you to our players, families, alumni, staff, sponsors, and supporters for your continued trust and belief in our vision. We are committed to earning that trust every day through our actions, and I look forward to building the next chapter of Danbury hockey together.







North American Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2026

A Statement from Billy McCreary, Executive Director - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.