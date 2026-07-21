Adam Dauda Named Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations

Published on July 21, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce Adam Dauda as the organization's new Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations.

A former Hat Tricks player, Dauda concluded his playing career in Danbury following a standout collegiate career at Colgate University and professional stops throughout the ECHL. He returns to the organization after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach in the ECHL, where he played a key role in recruiting Division I talent and developing players at the professional level.

Known for his integrity, passion, and relentless work ethic, Dauda has quickly earned a reputation as one of hockey's rising young coaches. His strong communication skills, attention to detail, and commitment to player development make him an outstanding leader for the next chapter of Hat Tricks hockey.

As Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations, Dauda will oversee all aspects of the team's on-ice performance, player recruitment, roster construction, and development while leading the organization in its pursuit of championships and advancement opportunities for its players.

"I've had the pleasure of getting to know Adam as a person, a player, and a coach, and what has always stood out to me is the quality of his character. Adam is someone who genuinely believes in developing people through the game of hockey, and that aligns perfectly with the culture we're building in Danbury.

He embodies everything we were looking for in a leader to represent our organization. He's a passionate teacher of the game, an outstanding communicator, and a highly knowledgeable hockey mind who is rising quickly in our game. I have complete confidence that Adam will challenge our players to reach their potential while creating an environment built on accountability, trust, and daily development.

We're incredibly excited to welcome Adam and his family to Danbury and look forward to the impact he'll have on our players, our staff, and our community." - Billy McCreary, Executive Director

"I'm extremely excited and honored to be named the Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations for the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks. We have a tremendous opportunity to build something special here, and I'm ready to get to work. Our goal is to establish a winning culture, develop players the right way, build a team that competes every night and makes the Danbury community proud. I can't wait to get started!" - Adam, Dauda, Head Coach







North American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2026

Adam Dauda Named Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

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