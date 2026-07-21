Mike McCreary Named General Manager

Published on July 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce the hiring of Mike McCreary as the organization's new General Manager.

McCreary brings decades of hockey experience spanning officiating, scouting, player evaluation, and hockey operations. Most recently, he served as General Manager of the El Paso Rhinos (NAHL), where he helped guide the organization to its first Robertson Cup Playoff appearance.

The son of NHL Hockey Hall of Fame referee Bill McCreary, Mike was raised in one of hockey's most respected hockey families. Following in his father's footsteps, he began officiating at the age of 16 and spent nearly two decades working at every level of the game, including the OHL, USHL, WHL, NAHL, ECHL, and AHL.

Following his officiating career, McCreary transitioned into hockey operations, where he has served as a scout, video analyst, Director of Scouting, and General Manager. His experience evaluating talent and building competitive organizations has earned him a respected reputation throughout junior hockey. In addition to his front office experience, McCreary has spent years as a family consultant, helping players and families navigate the path to junior, collegiate, and professional hockey.

As General Manager, McCreary will oversee the organization's player personnel efforts, including scouting, recruiting, roster development, and player advancement. Working alongside the Head Coach, he will play a key role in building a championship caliber roster while creating opportunities for players to advance to the next level. Mike will also work directly with our Hat Tricks u18 players to help solidify their transition into Junior Hockey.

"I am excited for the opportunity as General Manager and to build on the rich history in Danbury. Being General Manager of the Hat Tricks carries an enormous obligation. My passion for the game and relentless work ethic will only add to our culture. Our goal is to recruit and develop the best group of young men on and off the ice while pursuing a Robertson Cup." - Mike McCreary

"When we began this search, we weren't simply looking for a General Manager, we were looking for someone who embodies the values we want our organization to represent," said Executive Director Billy McCreary. "Mike's lifetime of service to the game, his keen eye for talent, his experience building competitive teams, and the respect he has earned throughout hockey made him the clear choice. More importantly, Mike is a man of tremendous integrity whose passion for developing players and serving the game aligns perfectly with our vision. We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Danbury Hat Tricks and are confident he will play a pivotal role in building towards a Robertson Cup Championship." - Billy McCreary







North American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2026

Mike McCreary Named General Manager - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

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