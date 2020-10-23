A Note from the Red Wings

Dear Friend of the Red Wings,

We hope that this note finds your family and friends doing well and staying healthy. As the World Series is underway, it's still hard to believe that we went the entire summer without playing a game here at Frontier Field. Needless to say, it has been an extremely tough season on all of us and our fans, and it is an understatement to say that we EAGERLY look forward to seeing you all return in 2021.

While there are still a great deal of unanswered questions for next season, we wanted to give you an update on what's happening at Frontier Field and with your Red Wings. As the weather has started to turn we have been closing up the ballpark for winter, and getting it ready to welcome you back next season. On a positive and important note, Monroe County is continuing to do appropriate maintenance and modest upgrades at Frontier Field, ensuring that it will be in excellent shape when we do open. This partnership is very important, as we ourselves will also be making adjustments to the stadium operation to ensure health and safety next season.

On the baseball front itself, as many of you may have seen, the contract between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball has expired, and it's unclear what a new contract will look like moving forward. While we don't have many answers, what we do know is that we will be playing baseball again once MLB and health officials deem it safe. We are hopeful to have an update for you about what the new MLB/Minor League agreement will mean to the Red Wings sometime in the next few months, and we expect to have a schedule shortly thereafter. Be assured that we will share that with you as soon as we are able. As you know, there is uncertainty as to what the impact of Covid-19 may be through the winter and early spring, and how it may affect the number of fans we all will be allowed to have in our ballparks. This will not only be a State-issued mandate, but will also rely on Major League Baseball's comfort with sending the Minor League players to their respective teams. So, as you can see we're facing a lot more questions than we can answer at this time. Meanwhile, we will be doing all we can to prepare for 2021 and we look forward to sharing more information as soon as we have it.

We can't thank you enough for all of your support this spring and summer. Whether it was seeing you at our Dinner on the Diamond events, the Roc'N Drive In, Curbside Concessions, or your purchase of items in the Team Store, your support was appreciated more than ever as we navigate through this difficult time. It truly helped us get through the summer season!

Please stay tuned to our social media outlets as well as our website, RedWingsBaseball.com for updates, and don't forget -- the Red Wings Team Store is, and will continue to be open for your holiday shopping. Our website will have updated store hours each week.

Most sincerely,

Naomi Silver

President/CEO/COO

Gary Larder

Chairman of the Board

Dan Mason

General Manager

