A New Year, A New Huskies Line Up

Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club's new hitting Coach, Stu Pederson, talks about his true excitement in this upcoming season working with his son Head Coach Tyger Pederson. Stu reveals, "I couldn't pass it up I may never get this chance again" Both coaches are planning for a very productive season.

Stu had a 12 year career in Major League Baseball from 1981- 1992 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays organizations, after being a ninth round pick of the 1981 MLB draft from the University of Southern California. He played eight Major League games as a Dodger in 1985 and spent some time in the triple A-level with playing five seasons with the Syracuse Chiefs. He worked so hard and showed his passion for the game that the chiefs honored him with an induction into their Wall of Fame in 2012.

He has also had his fair share of coaching from little league all the way up to the Northwoods League, after coming from the Lacrosse Loggers. "I have coached everything but Major Leagues" When asked what he plans on bringing to the team without a second thought he said to pass on his vast amount of knowledge about the game to the the players.

Along with passing on his playing knowledge to the players he's excited to pass on the coaching side of knowledge to his son while standing alongside him in the same dugout. It is very easy to see where Tyger gets his passion for the game as Stu explains himself as a coach as just that, passionate. "I am very passionate about baseball with 12 years in professional baseball, I want to pass on this knowledge of the game to the younger players that have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams like I did."

Stu also mentions Huskies fans can expect to see an exciting 2019 season with the father son duo having a very similar aggressive coaching style approach with both believing it will be a developing, hard working, fast paced season that has all the right capabilities of being a winning season.

The Huskies open up their home season on Sunday June 2nd, 2019 against the Eau Claire Express. In just a few short months baseball will be back at the Wade. Until then don't forget to stay connected with the Huskies on the official website duluthhuskies.com and on all social media platforms, including twitter, instagram, and facebook.

