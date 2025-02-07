A New Recruit of Talent for the Montréal Roses : Julia Leas

Montréal - The Montréal Roses are thrilled to announce the arrival of Julia Leas to their roster. A talented and experienced player, she will strengthen the team with her game intelligence, defensive solidity, and leadership. This signing is made possible thanks to the support of FASKEN, a founding partner of the club and a key ally in our vision for women's soccer in Montréal.

The Montréal Roses also recently announced that they will play their home matches at the Bois-de-Boulogne Sports Center in Laval. This place already known as their training center, has been completely renovated and will be inaugurated during the training camp, scheduled for this Monday. This stadium becomes the first in Canada dedicated to a professional women's soccer team. With a 5,581-seat capacity, it offers an immersive fan experience with its grandstand configuration. Easily accessible by car and public transit, the venue will also host other events, strengthening its role within the local community.

JULIA LEAS: A VERSATILE DEFENDER WITH A STEEL MENTAL

A 23-year-old centre-back and defensive midfielder from Vienna, Virginia, Julia Leas arrives after a strong season with Vittsjö GIK in Damallsvenskan, Sweden's top league and one of the most competitive women's leagues in the world. Last season, she played 24 matches, scoring two goals and proving her reliability in high-stakes moments.

Before turning professional, she was a standout at Georgetown University, making over 100 appearances and recording 16 goals and 16 assists. Her individual accolades include two First Team All-American selections (2022, 2023) and a Third Team selection (2020), along with multiple BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year and Midfielder of the Year honors. Her commitment to academics earned her Academic All-America recognition and the BIG EAST Scholar-Athlete of the Year award in both 2022 and 2023. She also played club soccer for McLean ECNL, helping her team reach the ECNL National Finals and earning ECNL All-American honors. With her game intelligence and leadership, she is a cornerstone of any defensive unit.

Julia's pre-game ritual? Listening to the same high-energy playlist she has used since her college days. A big admirer of Julie Ertz, she looks up to her as a model of dedication and discipline.

"Julia Leas stands out with her physical presence and athleticism, making her a reassuring and dominant force in one-on-one duels. She uses her body wisely and can contribute offensively by breaking through defensive lines. Her excellent positioning, tactical awareness, and strong mindset make her an invaluable player. Versatile in her game, she can operate both as a centre-back and a defensive midfielder, offering crucial tactical flexibility." - Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director of the Montréal Roses

JULIA LEAS

Height: 5'9"

Date of Birth: March 3, 2001 (23)

Birthplace: Vienna, Virginia, USA

Position: Centre-back, Defensive Midfielder

Preferred Foot: Right

Current Club: Montréal Roses (Canada)

Previous Club: Vittsjö GIK (Sweden)

Season tickets for the Montréal Roses' inaugural season will go on sale starting February 12. To stay updated with key sales information, fans are encouraged to sign up for the club's official newsletter.

This is the last chance to join the priority list and gain exclusive access to the best seats before the official sales launch. With a $50 deposit per seat, fans can secure their spot for the 12 home matches of this historic season. Visit Ticketmaster to reserve your place now.

For inquiries with the club's sales representatives, contact: billets@rosesmtl.ca.

