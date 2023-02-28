A New Beginning for the Rafters Front Office

February 28, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - Your Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Baseball Club and team owners are delighted to announce, after a nationwide search for the ideal candidate, the new General Manager of the Rafters organization. Join us in welcoming Mr. Ken Day. His extensive background in business and event management in the service and entertainment industry will provide the leadership, dynamic enthusiasm, and exciting new focus for the programs of the Rafter's Team and the Historic Witter Field. Ken has professional sports experience with the San Diego Padres, the San Diego Chargers, and innumerable collegiate, community, and junior sporting events and programs.

Ken is originally from Nekoosa, Wisconsin and has a 5-generation family history in Nekoosa. He chose to return to the area after many years traveling the world during a 20-year military career and adjunct 23-year service industry consulting business. His desire to return to his roots and his community are a key element in his daily life. He is looking forward to creating and developing great experiences and fun times for the fans of the Rafters Baseball Team. He has a passion and a drive for being a part of an amazing community, meeting and making new friends, as well as re-establishing the old ones.

Joining Ken in the front office is Assistant General Manager, Carter Hunter. Carter has spent two prior seasons in the Northwoods League. His first season was in 2019 with the La Crosse Loggers as their Music and Entertainment Coordinator. The following summer Carter worked as the Sales Intern for the Green Bay Rockers, previously known as the Booyah. The last 3 years Carter has worked in sales in Green Bay as he waited for his opportunity to get back into the Northwoods League front office.

Carter is originally from Markesan, Wisconsin and got his bachelor's degree in Sport Management at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse. A family man first, Carter has moved to Wisconsin Rapids with his wife Abbie and their two daughters. He is excited to create more connections in the community and expand the reach of the Rafters.

The final piece of the front office will be returning member Tyler Miller. Tyler will be in his third season with the Rafters, and will take on the Operations Manager position for the 2023 season. Tyler moved here from Indiana, and he is excited to spend another season at Witter Field, with the most passionate fans in the Northwoods League.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 28, 2023

A New Beginning for the Rafters Front Office - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.