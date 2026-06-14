A Long Way out from Stojanovic!!!

Published on June 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Markus Anderson and Stefan Stojanovic each scored a pair of goals as Brooklyn FC swept to a 5-1 victory against Portland Hearts of Pine in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Maimonides Park, moving BKFC into second place in the group with its second win of the tournament.







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