A Long Way out from Stojanovic!!!
Published on June 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Markus Anderson and Stefan Stojanovic each scored a pair of goals as Brooklyn FC swept to a 5-1 victory against Portland Hearts of Pine in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Maimonides Park, moving BKFC into second place in the group with its second win of the tournament.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 14, 2026
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