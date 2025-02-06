A Deal for Your Sweetheart: Shuckers Announce Valentine's Day Ticket Special

BILOXI, MS - In celebration of Valentine's Day, the Biloxi Shuckers have announced a "Shuckers Sweetheart Special" for two single-game tickets that will run through Friday, February 14 at 11:59 p.m. Fans can purchase two reserved level tickets for any regular season game during the Shuckers' 10th anniversary season (excluding July 4) for $28, a price of $14 per ticket. To purchase and add to your Valentine's Day gifts, fans can click HERE.

The Shuckers will begin their home slate on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. against the Columbus Clingstones. Marquee matchups include Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 against the Knoxville Smokies and the team's special Labor Day game on Monday, September 1 against Pensacola.

As with 2024, the Shuckers are utilizing digital ticketing for the 2025 season. With digital tickets, fans can purchase the exact seats they want on their device and can keep their tickets on their mobile device for easy use at the gate. Fans do have the option to print their tickets at home if they would prefer to bring a physical ticket to the game. Additionally, tickets can be easily transferred from one person to another through either email, text, or their Ticketmaster account.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

