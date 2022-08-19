9th Inning Push Falls Just Short in 8-6 Defeat

Missoula, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads seemingly had Idaho Falls Chukars reliever John Nunnally on the ropes in the bottom of the ninth inning coming down the stretch. The PaddleHeads saw a pair of runs come into score on 2 wild pitches sparking a rally in the frame. Aft

er that sequence, 2 runners would advance into scoring position on another wild pitch with 1-out recorded. This meant the PaddleHeads would have 2 chances to tie the game or take the lead in the clutch spot. Despite this, Nunnally would reign it in just in time to hold the line down the stretch.

With runners at second, and third, Nunnally would be able to hold off the 9th inning surge by retiring McClain O'Conner, and Cameron Thompson. In the process the Chukars would hang on to win their first game of this series by a final tally of 8-6.

