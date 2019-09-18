9,123 Fans Jam AutoZone Park for Triple-A National Championship Game

September 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - A packed house of 9,123 fans celebrated a national champion Tuesday night at AutoZone Park, as the Sacramento River Cats (Giants) of the Pacific Coast League won the 2019 Triple-A National Championship Game over the International League's Columbus Clippers (Indians), 4-0.

Memphis is the first city to have the honor of repeating as Triple-A National Championship Game host since the game moved away from being played annually in Oklahoma City in 2011, after the city also hosted the game in 2016. The game wrapped up the 20th season in AutoZone Park history, which began with an exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 25 and saw 70 Redbirds games during the regular season.

Sacramento scored three times in the bottom of the first inning, which was more than enough for starting pitcher Caleb Baragar, who was named the game's Most Valuable Player. He allowed just two hits in 5.0 shutout innings, striking out five and walking one.

Peter Maris homered for the River Cats in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Abiatal Avelino and Levi Michael each had three-hit games for Sacramento.

With the 2019 season in the books, the Redbirds turn their attention to the 2020 campaign, which begins with Opening Night on Thursday, April 9. Additional information on the upcoming 2020 season will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.