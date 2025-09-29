USL1 Westchester SC

9.28.2025: Westchester SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video


Forward Madison FC tallies first road win since March, defeats Westchester SC, 1-0, as all-time leading scorer, Derek Gebhard, bags winner in third minute at The Stadium at Memorial Field.

Check out the Westchester SC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League One Stories from September 28, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central