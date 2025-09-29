9.28.2025: Westchester SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC tallies first road win since March, defeats Westchester SC, 1-0, as all-time leading scorer, Derek Gebhard, bags winner in third minute at The Stadium at Memorial Field.
