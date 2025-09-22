9.21.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Chattanooga Red Wolves SC erases one-goal deficit, mounts two-goal comeback to defeat Spokane Velocity FC, 2-1, in top-of-the-table clash and claim first postseason berth of season, as Chattanooga's Matthew Acosta, Tobi Jnohope score late at ONE Spokane Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.