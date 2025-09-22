9.21.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC erases one-goal deficit, mounts two-goal comeback to defeat Spokane Velocity FC, 2-1, in top-of-the-table clash and claim first postseason berth of season, as Chattanooga's Matthew Acosta, Tobi Jnohope score late at ONE Spokane Stadium.
