9.20.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 20, 2025

Ropapa Mensah recorded his first hat trick since April 2024 as he powered Greenville Triumph SC to a comprehensive 3-0 win over Forward Madison FC at Paladin Stadium to keep the host's playoff hopes alive.







