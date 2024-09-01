9.1.2024: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
September 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Jairo Henriquez, Ronaldo Damus and Duke Lacroix scored first-half goals to lead Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 4-1 victory against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field to keep the visitors in contention for a top-four finish in the West as they completed a sweep of the season series.
