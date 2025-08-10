8.9.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights

August 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Rodrigo Lopez scored the only goal as Sacramento Republic FC took a 1-0 victory against NorCal rival Monterey Bay FC at Heart Health Park, moving Republic FC into sole possession of second place in the Western Conference as Danny Vitiello posted his eighth shutout of the season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 10, 2025

