8.9.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Portland Hearts of Pine and the Richmond Kickers played to a scoreless 0-0 draw in the first meeting between the two sides in league play at Fitzpatrick Stadium as the visitors ended their three-match losing streak.







