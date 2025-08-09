8.9.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Portland Hearts of Pine and the Richmond Kickers played to a scoreless 0-0 draw in the first meeting between the two sides in league play at Fitzpatrick Stadium as the visitors ended their three-match losing streak.
