8.9.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

August 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Johnny Rodriguez converted from the penalty spot to earn Las Vegas Lights FC a 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC after Lucio Berron had put the visitors ahead in the first half at Cashman Field in the Lights' first contest under new Head Coach Devin Rensing.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 10, 2025

San Antonio FC Splits Points with Las Vegas Lights FC - San Antonio FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.