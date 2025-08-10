8.9.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
August 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Johnny Rodriguez converted from the penalty spot to earn Las Vegas Lights FC a 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC after Lucio Berron had put the visitors ahead in the first half at Cashman Field in the Lights' first contest under new Head Coach Devin Rensing.
