USL Las Vegas Lights FC

8.9.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

August 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video


Johnny Rodriguez converted from the penalty spot to earn Las Vegas Lights FC a 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC after Lucio Berron had put the visitors ahead in the first half at Cashman Field in the Lights' first contest under new Head Coach Devin Rensing.

Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 10, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central