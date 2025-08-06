8.6.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Junior Moreira scored his first goal for Hartford Athletic while Mamadou Dieng notched his seventh goal of the regular season as the hosts took a 2-0 victory against Miami FC at Trinity Health Stadium to earn their second consecutive victory in league play.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.