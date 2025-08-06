8.6.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Junior Moreira scored his first goal for Hartford Athletic while Mamadou Dieng notched his seventh goal of the regular season as the hosts took a 2-0 victory against Miami FC at Trinity Health Stadium to earn their second consecutive victory in league play.
Check out the Hartford Athletic Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 6, 2025
- Athletic Extends Undefeated Streak to Three with 2-0 Win over Miami - Hartford Athletic
- Rhode Island FC Earns First-Ever Victory over Detroit City FC - Rhode Island FC
- Williams Hits Career Milestone as First-Year Hound - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Match Preview - Monterey Bay FC vs. FC Tulsa - FC Tulsa
- Match Preview - Monterey Bay FC vs. FC Tulsa - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Athletic Extends Undefeated Streak to Three with 2-0 Win over Miami
- Hartford Looks to Move into Playoff Positions against Miami
- Dieng Earns USL Player of the Week Honors Following Two-Goal Night and Club Record
- Mamadou Dieng Becomes Hartford Athletic's All-Time Leading Goal Scorer Across All Competitions; Nominated for USL Championship's July Player of the Month
- Dieng Becomes Club's All-Time Leading Scorer in 4-0 Drubbing of New Mexico